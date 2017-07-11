DeRidder police asking for help finding two runaway girls

The city of Westlake is getting a new billboard. On Tuesday, city, parish and industry officials and community members gathered at Westlake City Hall for the ribbon cutting and unveiling of the new billboard. The project is estimated to cost $52,000 with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury contributing $27,000 from district disbursement from the riverboat gaming funds from District 14 and Ward 4 and Phillips 66 contributing $25,000. Billboard chairperson Mimi Hayes said this...More >>
The city of Westlake is getting a new billboard. On Tuesday, city, parish and industry officials and community members gathered at Westlake City Hall for the ribbon cutting and unveiling of the new billboard. The project is estimated to cost $52,000 with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury contributing $27,000 from district disbursement from the riverboat gaming funds from District 14 and Ward 4 and Phillips 66 contributing $25,000. Billboard chairperson Mimi Hayes said this...More >>
The Quarterly Job Fair, hosted by the Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center, is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, July 12, at the Lake Charles Civic Center Exhibition Hall. Attendees should wear business attire and bring picture identification and several copies of their resume. Veterans will get priority services. The event is sponsored by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, in conjunction with the Workforce Investment Board, the Louisiana Workforce Co...More >>
The Quarterly Job Fair, hosted by the Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center, is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, July 12, at the Lake Charles Civic Center Exhibition Hall. Attendees should wear business attire and bring picture identification and several copies of their resume. Veterans will get priority services. The event is sponsored by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, in conjunction with the Workforce Investment Board, the Louisiana Workforce Co...More >>
A Sulphur man has been arrested after two puppies were found dead and 14 other dogs were found living in squalor in a home Kathy Drive, authorities said. The homeowner, who does not live at the home, said she found the two small puppies dead on a pile of clothes in the kitchen, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. Deputies found that the remains of the puppies had been partially eaten by other dogs in the residence. Deputies were called by the homeown...More >>
A Sulphur man has been arrested after two puppies were found dead and 14 other dogs were found living in squalor in a home Kathy Drive, authorities said. The homeowner, who does not live at the home, said she found the two small puppies dead on a pile of clothes in the kitchen, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. Deputies found that the remains of the puppies had been partially eaten by other dogs in the residence. Deputies were called by the homeown...More >>
A lot of people in Southwest Louisiana deal with flooding, and for some it seems to be happening more often. When Richard Spence hears thunder and rain he gets nervous. That's because his home off Joe Miller Road has flooded numerous times... "Anywhere from five inches to three feet. And I've been here 20 years. We flooded eight times," he said. He says the water is getting higher with less rain. "I've gotten over a foot of water with five inc...More >>
A lot of people in Southwest Louisiana deal with flooding, and for some it seems to be happening more often. When Richard Spence hears thunder and rain he gets nervous. That's because his home off Joe Miller Road has flooded numerous times... "Anywhere from five inches to three feet. And I've been here 20 years. We flooded eight times," he said. He says the water is getting higher with less rain. "I've gotten over a foot of water with five inc...More >>
An Oberlin man reported missing has been found safe, Allen Sheriff Doug Hebert said.More >>
An Oberlin man reported missing has been found safe, Allen Sheriff Doug Hebert said.More >>