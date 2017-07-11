DeRidder police asking for help finding two runaway girls

DeRidder police are asking anyone with information on the location of 17-year-old Amber Criss and 15-year-old Miaya Criss to call 337-462-8911. (Source: DeRidder Police Department)

DeRidder authorities have issued a welfare concern for a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old who took their family vehicle without permission.

DeRidder Police Department Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy said that 17-year-old Amber Criss and 15-year-old Miaya Criss left the family's home between 10 and 11 a.m. Tuesday in a black 2016 Nissan Pathfinder (which bears Louisiana license plate 457APK).

Rudy asked anyone with information regarding the two girls or the vehicle to contact DeRidder police at 337-462-8911.

