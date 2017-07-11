FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight drop in rain chances for the remainder of this week

Abundant moisture produced quite a bit of rain across Southwest Louisiana again Tuesday, most of the rain will come to an end near sunset. The clouds stuck around throughout the day and that kept temperatures under control with highs only reaching the 80s in most areas.

It will be warm and muggy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday morning. We could see some patchy fog overnight, especially in areas that saw rain Tuesday. But fog should not be a major issue, it will be patchy in nature at best.

Slightly drier air will move in over our area by Wednesday and that should reduce the number of showers spread across the area. However, we will still be a typical summer pattern and that means a 40% chance of rain during the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will not be much different day to day with highs in the low 90s and heat indices in the upper 90s to low 100s.

We may see an increase in moisture again beginning Sunday. For that reason, the chance of rain will increase back to 60%. If you have outdoor activities planned it would be best to make sure you have an indoor alternative just in case of rain.

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to the Gulf of Mexico through the upcoming weekend. And the rest of the tropics are also quiet with no signs of development through the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

