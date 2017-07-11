Man, woman face charges after puppies found dead, other dogs fou - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Man, woman face charges after puppies found dead, other dogs found living in feces, urine

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Kody Yellott (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Kody Yellott (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

A Sulphur man has been arrested after two puppies were found dead and 14 other dogs were found living in squalor in a home Kathy Drive, authorities said.

The homeowner, who does not live at the home, said she found the two small puppies dead on a pile of clothes in the kitchen, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

Deputies found that the remains of the puppies had been partially eaten by other dogs in the residence.

Deputies were called by the homeowner around 11 a.m. Monday, Myers said. She told deputies she had put the puppies in a bag, then called the Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived, she gave them permission to search the home.

Deputies found Kody James Yellott, 26, and Alaura Nixon, 19, inside the residence. Both were immediately detained because drug paraphernalia was found near them.

Deputies also found eight dogs and six small puppies in the residence. The puppies were lying in feces and urine in a corner of the living room. There was no dog food in the home and the floors were covered in urine and feces.

Yellott was arrested on 14 counts of simple animal cruelty, two counts of aggravated animal cruelty, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Judge Robert Wyatt set bond at $27,500. Nixon needed medical attention and was released. She faces 14 counts of simple animal cruelty and two counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

Calcasieu Parish Animal Services took the 14 dogs into custody after the owner signed a voluntary surrender. They were transported to Calcasieu Parish Animal Services, where they were found to be underweight by a licensed veterinarian.

Deputy Tyler McKnight is the arresting officer. Detective Jennie Duncan is the lead investigator.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Power restored to most of Calcasieu, some traffic lights still down

    Power restored to most of Calcasieu, some traffic lights still down

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-07-11 20:01:44 GMT
    (Source: Entergy)(Source: Entergy)

    Power has been restored to most of Lake Charles.

    More >>

    Power has been restored to most of Lake Charles.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Man, woman face charges after puppies found dead, other dogs found living in feces, urine

    Man, woman face charges after puppies found dead, other dogs found living in feces, urine

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 3:42 PM EDT2017-07-11 19:42:44 GMT
    Kody Yellott (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Kody Yellott (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A Sulphur man has been arrested after two puppies were found dead and 14 other dogs were found living in squalor in a home Kathy Drive, authorities said. The homeowner, who does not live at the home, said she found the two small puppies dead on a pile of clothes in the kitchen, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. Deputies found that the remains of the puppies had been partially eaten by other dogs in the residence. Deputies were called by the homeown...More >>
    A Sulphur man has been arrested after two puppies were found dead and 14 other dogs were found living in squalor in a home Kathy Drive, authorities said. The homeowner, who does not live at the home, said she found the two small puppies dead on a pile of clothes in the kitchen, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. Deputies found that the remains of the puppies had been partially eaten by other dogs in the residence. Deputies were called by the homeown...More >>

  • TRAFFIC: Two wrecks on I-10 westbound in Lake Charles - at Shattuck Street and at Ryan Street

    TRAFFIC: Two wrecks on I-10 westbound in Lake Charles - at Shattuck Street and at Ryan Street

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 2:43 PM EDT2017-07-11 18:43:08 GMT
    (Source: Google Maps)(Source: Google Maps)

    Traffic is being diverted off I-10 westbound at the Ryan Street due to an accident. Officials with the Lake Charles Police Department are advising drivers to avoid the area for the next two hours. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Traffic is being diverted off I-10 westbound at the Ryan Street due to an accident. Officials with the Lake Charles Police Department are advising drivers to avoid the area for the next two hours. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly