Man, woman face charges after puppies found dead, other dogs found living in feces, urine

A Sulphur man has been arrested after two puppies were found dead and 14 other dogs were found living in squalor in a home Kathy Drive, authorities said.

The homeowner, who does not live at the home, said she found the two small puppies dead on a pile of clothes in the kitchen, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

Deputies found that the remains of the puppies had been partially eaten by other dogs in the residence.

Deputies were called by the homeowner around 11 a.m. Monday, Myers said. She told deputies she had put the puppies in a bag, then called the Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived, she gave them permission to search the home.

Deputies found Kody James Yellott, 26, and Alaura Nixon, 19, inside the residence. Both were immediately detained because drug paraphernalia was found near them.

Deputies also found eight dogs and six small puppies in the residence. The puppies were lying in feces and urine in a corner of the living room. There was no dog food in the home and the floors were covered in urine and feces.

Yellott was arrested on 14 counts of simple animal cruelty, two counts of aggravated animal cruelty, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Judge Robert Wyatt set bond at $27,500. Nixon needed medical attention and was released. She faces 14 counts of simple animal cruelty and two counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

Calcasieu Parish Animal Services took the 14 dogs into custody after the owner signed a voluntary surrender. They were transported to Calcasieu Parish Animal Services, where they were found to be underweight by a licensed veterinarian.

Deputy Tyler McKnight is the arresting officer. Detective Jennie Duncan is the lead investigator.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.