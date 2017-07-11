TRAFFIC: Two wrecks on I-10 westbound in Lake Charles - at Shattuck Street and at Ryan Street

TRAFFIC: Two wrecks on I-10 westbound in Lake Charles - at Shatt - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Another accident has been reported on I-10 westbound in Lake Charles.

An 18-wheeler cab has crashed in the curve at Shattuck Street, which follows an accident near Ryan Street that is causing traffic to be diverted off westbound at the Ryan Street exit.

Officials with the Lake Charles Police Department are advising drivers to avoid the area for the next two hours.

