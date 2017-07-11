Power restored to most of Calcasieu, some traffic lights still down

Power has been restored to most of Lake Charles.

An outage left nearly 1,000 Calcasieu customers without power Tuesday.

The outage affected traffic lights on Ryan Street and on Prien Lake Road. Drivers are still urged to use caution as some traffic lights have not yet been restored.

Around 1,000 were without power around 12:10 p.m., but around 3 p.m., only eight were without power.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.