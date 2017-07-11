Westlake's new sign goes up early next week - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Westlake's new sign goes up early next week

(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC) (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)
WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) -

The city of Westlake is getting a new Welcome sign.

On Tuesday, city, parish and industry officials and community members gathered at Westlake City Hall for the ribbon cutting and unveiling of the new design.

The project is estimated to cost $52,000 with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury contributing $27,000 from district disbursement from the riverboat gaming funds from District 14 and Ward 4 and Phillips 66 contributing $25,000.

Billboard chairperson Mimi Hayes said this is a dream come true for her family. She started working on the project in honor of her son who passed away and wanted to see something happen with the billboard.

"The fact that we never dreamed that it would come to fruition and if it did that it would be a long, long way down the road," she said.

"Wow, that's cool," exclaimed Jacqueline Benoit. "We need something like that to spruce up this city."

"That's a pretty sign," said Gary Viator. "That's a lot better. I like that one right there."

"I think it looks really pretty," said Jane Mothershed. Her husband Merrick Mothershed added, "Yeah, it's nice."

"It's a good upgrade," said Chad Lewis.

But not everyone agrees, one resident said, "It's a little loud."

And several took to Facebook when the city announced the change to voice their opinions against it. 

By posting things like "to me the green sign is a landmark." Or "No, please no, the white and green looks fine." and "Leave the green sign. It's part of Westlake's history."

But despite what you think, the sign will start being put up early next week with weather permitting.

Copyright 2017 KPLC All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Section 8 waiting list to reopen for one week only

    Section 8 waiting list to reopen for one week only

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-07-12 02:19:00 GMT

    The Lake Charles Housing Authority is reopening the waiting list for Section 8 for one week only. This will mark the first time the list has been open since March 2014.  "Section 8 is never closed simply because we still are providing housing assistance to participants under the program," said Chief Compliance Officer Deborah Doshier. "We just limit the opening of the list as to when we have both available vouchers and HUD funding."   During the l...

    More >>

    The Lake Charles Housing Authority is reopening the waiting list for Section 8 for one week only. This will mark the first time the list has been open since March 2014.  "Section 8 is never closed simply because we still are providing housing assistance to participants under the program," said Chief Compliance Officer Deborah Doshier. "We just limit the opening of the list as to when we have both available vouchers and HUD funding."   During the l...

    More >>

  • Lightning destroys Lake Charles home

    Lightning destroys Lake Charles home

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-07-12 01:58:18 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    Peeking out of the rubble is a picture. That photo and a few others are all that’s left of Victor Tezeno’s home. “We was at (our) family's house," said Tezeno. "We got a phone call, and you know I answered the phone and got the disturbing news.” News that his home was on fire. Tezeno was in Texas when his neighbor called him and told him lightning had struck his home starting the fire. Now, there's not much left.  “We lost pretty much ...More >>
    Peeking out of the rubble is a picture. That photo and a few others are all that’s left of Victor Tezeno’s home. “We was at (our) family's house," said Tezeno. "We got a phone call, and you know I answered the phone and got the disturbing news.” News that his home was on fire. Tezeno was in Texas when his neighbor called him and told him lightning had struck his home starting the fire. Now, there's not much left.  “We lost pretty much ...More >>

  • Westlake's new sign goes up early next week

    Westlake's new sign goes up early next week

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-07-12 00:24:58 GMT
    (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

    The city of Westlake is getting a new billboard. On Tuesday, city, parish and industry officials and community members gathered at Westlake City Hall for the ribbon cutting and unveiling of the new billboard. The project is estimated to cost $52,000 with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury contributing $27,000 from district disbursement from the riverboat gaming funds from District 14 and Ward 4 and Phillips 66 contributing $25,000. Billboard chairperson Mimi Hayes said this...

    More >>

    The city of Westlake is getting a new billboard. On Tuesday, city, parish and industry officials and community members gathered at Westlake City Hall for the ribbon cutting and unveiling of the new billboard. The project is estimated to cost $52,000 with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury contributing $27,000 from district disbursement from the riverboat gaming funds from District 14 and Ward 4 and Phillips 66 contributing $25,000. Billboard chairperson Mimi Hayes said this...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly