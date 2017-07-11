Westlake's new sign goes up early next week

The city of Westlake is getting a new Welcome sign.

On Tuesday, city, parish and industry officials and community members gathered at Westlake City Hall for the ribbon cutting and unveiling of the new design.

The project is estimated to cost $52,000 with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury contributing $27,000 from district disbursement from the riverboat gaming funds from District 14 and Ward 4 and Phillips 66 contributing $25,000.

Billboard chairperson Mimi Hayes said this is a dream come true for her family. She started working on the project in honor of her son who passed away and wanted to see something happen with the billboard.

"The fact that we never dreamed that it would come to fruition and if it did that it would be a long, long way down the road," she said.

"Wow, that's cool," exclaimed Jacqueline Benoit. "We need something like that to spruce up this city."

"That's a pretty sign," said Gary Viator. "That's a lot better. I like that one right there."

"I think it looks really pretty," said Jane Mothershed. Her husband Merrick Mothershed added, "Yeah, it's nice."

"It's a good upgrade," said Chad Lewis.

But not everyone agrees, one resident said, "It's a little loud."

And several took to Facebook when the city announced the change to voice their opinions against it.

By posting things like "to me the green sign is a landmark." Or "No, please no, the white and green looks fine." and "Leave the green sign. It's part of Westlake's history."

But despite what you think, the sign will start being put up early next week with weather permitting.

