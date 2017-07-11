Sheriff's Office asking for help locating missing Oberlin man

Jake Ryder may be driving a 2011 Ford half-ton four-door pickup with Louisiana license plate C466108. (Source: Allen Parish Sheriff's Office)

The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating missing Oberlin man Jake Ryder.

Ryder was last seen on Saturday, July 8, Sheriff Doug Hebert said in a news release.

Ryder is 6-foot-0 and weighs approximately 300 pounds. He may be driving a 2011 Ford half-ton four-door pickup with Louisiana license plate C466108.

Hebert asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-639-4353.

