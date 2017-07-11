Cajun Food and Music Festival kicks off Friday

For 30 years, the Cajun Food and Music Festival has been bringing traditional music, food and crafts to Southwest Louisiana.

This year in addition to live music and favorite Cajun dishes, there will also be dance competitions for two-step and waltz genres.

It all starts Friday from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Saturday begins at 9 a.m.

The festival will conclude on Sunday with a Cajun French Mass and donut social at the CFMA building on E. Prien Lake Road at 8 a.m.

Tickets for adults are $8 and children under 12 are free.

