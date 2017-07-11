FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered thunderstorms return this afternoon

Radar depicts a dry start to all of Southwest Louisiana, absent of any for now with temperatures that have dropped back into the lower to middle 70s overnight. Some patchy areas of fog will be possible in spots through sunrise, so make sure to use your low beam headlights if you encounter this.

Temperatures will warm up through the 70s and 80s during the morning hours, destabilizing our warm, moist and unstable air mass and setting off another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms closer to the noon hour and through the afternoon.

Some weak upper level energy in place will help aid in higher than normal summertime rain chances today, with frequent lightning and heavy downpours accompanying any storms that develop today as they will again be slow movers. Storms end altogether around sunset with low temperatures falling back into the lower to middle 70s overnight.

Rain chances will return for Wednesday, mainly in the form of scattered afternoon storms with a general decrease in daily coverage through Friday as high pressure aloft tries to build in from the west.

In the longer range, a trough of low pressure associated with former Tropical Depression Four in the Atlantic may work our way by late-weekend and early next week and help to enhance our rain chances especially by Monday, with models indicating a wet start to the new week. Although rain chances will increase, the threat of additional tropical development or any further strengthening of the ex-depression looks highly unlikely due to wind shear and dry air aloft that will keep this a very weak system over the next several days.

Have a great Tuesday!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry