7-in-Seven Countdown: Top surprise teams in 2017

We are just four weeks away from KPLC's coverage of Two-A-Days and to get ready we continue our 7-in-Seven countdown.

Countdowns will include topics from McNeese to high school football. A new countdown each week, beginning every Monday.

We continue the countdown with the top seven surprise teams this upcoming season.

7. St. Louis Saints (3-8 in 2016)

We start the list with a team who is just two years removed from an undefeated district record.

The Saint Louis Saints are coming off a 3-8 season, one that SLC suffered a rash of injuries to multiple starters.

St. Louis returns 14 starters from 2016 and eight on offense, including athletic quarterback Bailey Hardy, who's ability as a runner will be featured more this season. The Saints aim to open up the offense with a spread concept, designed to get the ball quickly to their receivers. Bailey will line up behind four returning offensive lineman, and beside workhorse running back Jaleel Goodwin.

On defense, the Saints' base 4-2-5 will be coached by head coach Charlie Cryer and their strength will come from their linebackers and safeties. The senior trio of linebacker Grant Cholley, linebacker Noah Comeaux and defensive back Seth Boullion, will lead the SLC defense heading into the season. The Saints will also aim for production from junior defensive back Carrington Guillory, along with sophomores Gabe Johnson (defensive line) and Joseph Percle (strong safety).

The Saints also possess arguably the best kicker in the area in Adam Ieyoub. The senior already holds an offer from Army.

If St. Louis can steer clear of the injury bug, it should once again be able to compete for the district title.

