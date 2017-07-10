Section 8 Waiting List to reopen for one week only

The Lake Charles Housing Authority is reopening the waiting list for Section 8 for one week only. This will mark the first time the list has been open since March 2014. "Section 8 is never closed simply because we still are providing housing assistance to participants under the program," said Chief Compliance Officer Deborah Doshier. "We just limit the opening of the list as to when we have both available vouchers and HUD funding." During the l...More >>
There's always hope according to the former Calcasieu Parish District attorney who prosecuted Thomas Frank Cisco for the three murders at KK's corner, 20 years ago this month. Family members of Stacie Reeves, Marty LeBouef and Nicole Guidry still hope that one day others will be brought to justice for the triple murder at KK's Corner. "The people who are out there that know who they are, that know they were involved with the case that know the truth. It's time they ...More >>
A familiar face returns to oversee the Lake Charles City council. John Ieyoub, a member of the city council for the past eight years, was elected President last Wednesday. But for Ieyoub, working with the city council is only a fraction of what he does day to day. "I think a lot of people don't realize that most of the council persons have regular day jobs." said Ieyoub. Ieyoub is the General Manager and owner of Prime Occupational Medicine, w...More >>
Five girls from Hamilton Christian had two hours to create a Rube Goldberg project. A Rube Goldberg project is a series of chain reactions that complete a simple task like a domino effect.More >>
