Westlake joins Calcasieu Parish Gaming Revenue District

Westlake is now officially a member of the Calcasieu Parish gaming pool.

Cities in the parish share revenue from L'Auberge, Golden Nugget, Isle of Capri and Delta Downs, based on casino profit and the population of each city.

In the pooling agreement, a big city like Lake Charles gets millions, but because Westlake is much smaller, the cut will be much smaller, probably around 380-thousand dollars this year.

A unanimous vote to join the casino pool happened during a special city council meeting in Westlake on Monday night.

