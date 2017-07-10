KK's prosecutor Rick Bryant discusses 20 year old case and others involved

There's always hope according to the former Calcasieu Parish District attorney who prosecuted Thomas Frank Cisco for the three murders at KK's corner, 20 years ago this month.

Family members of Stacie Reeves, Marty LeBouef and Nicole Guidry still hope that one day others will be brought to justice for the triple murder at KK's Corner.

"The people who are out there that know who they are, that know they were involved with the case that know the truth. It's time they come forward and they shed some light on this and they bring people to justice that need to be brought to justice,"said Lane LeBouef, the brother of Marty LeBouef, who was one of the three murdered.

"It won't change anything, it won't bring them back. But at least we can stop worrying about who else is out that we might be worried about,” said Connie Trahan, sister of murder victim Nicole Guidry.

Rick Bryant who prosecuted the case 17 years ago said then and still is certain there were others involved.

"To control three people, to systematically shoot them in a freezer, to shut the store down, to cut the wires outside, to take the video tape of the scene requires more than one person. It had to be multiple persons," said Bryant.

Bryant says it was an extremely well done investigation but very difficult, partly he says those involved were from the New Orleans area.

"It was a tremendously well done investigation by what was known as the violent crimes task force at that time, as well as the help we got from the FBI, especially the FBI in New Orleans who worked with us in locating numerous witnesses in areas that you wouldn't want to go into at all," said Bryant.

And while the odds may be against it, he says older cases have been brought to trial, often after somebody involved started talking.

"A lot of people like to talk. They like to say, 'Yeah, they'll never catch me. I did this or I did that.’ and then you can build from there,"said Bryant.

Bryant admits, if it were his family member, he would continue to fight for justice.

"I definitely would love to see the other people involved apprehended. If I'm a family member and that was my family member brutally murdered that way, I would want justice too,"he said.

Bryant does dismiss theories that local people were involved saying he knows firsthand every name that came up was checked out.

Cisco remains at Angola where he's serving three consecutive 40 year sentences for manslaughter charges to which he pleaded guilty.

