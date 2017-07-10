Judge rules state may present all prior convictions to Kevin Dai - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Judge rules state may present all prior convictions to Kevin Daigle jury

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Kevin Daigle (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) Kevin Daigle (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A judge in state district court has ruled that all of Kevin Daigle's prior convictions may be presented to the jury when he goes to trial on murder charges.

Daigle is accused of killing his roommate Blake Brewer in Moss Bluff, then killing State Trooper Steven Vincent during a traffic stop near Bell City in August 2015.

The state has asked to introduce the evidence as prior bad acts - or evidence that may show a pattern of behavior.

"In this case, the misdemeanor convictions of Mr. Daigle are extremely relevant to show his character and propensities," Judge Guy Bradberry wrote.

Bradberry ruled Friday that two misdemeanor convictions could be admitted - a misdemeanor battery conviction and a conviction for threatening to kill a Welsh police officer in 1998.

Bradberry also ruled that testimony may be admitted from an ex-girlfriend of Daigle's who claims he said numerous times that he hated cops and that if he ever had the chance he would kill one. She testified Daigle didn't let go of grudges and that he had a hit list.

Bradberry said he would not allow other battery allegations nor an allegation of poisoning to be heard by the jury.

Daigle's trial is set for September 18. Jury selection is to take place in Bossier City to make sure jurors picked haven't heard much about the case.

