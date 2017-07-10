FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms will return Tuesday, lower rain chances later this week

Abundant moisture produced quite a bit of rain across Southwest Louisiana earlier Monday, but the bulk of the rain has now ended. Luckily the clouds stuck around and that kept temperatures under control with highs only reaching the 80s in most areas.

It will be warm and muggy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday morning. We could see some patchy fog overnight, especially in areas that saw rain Monday. But fog should not be a major issue, it will be patchy in nature at best.

Tuesday is likely to be a repeat of Monday with a good amount of rain scattered across Southwest Louisiana once again. Some of the rain will likely form in the morning and slowly move inland with time. Rainfall amounts of up to a half an inch will be possible, although some localized areas could see much more than that if rain stays over an area for too long.

Slightly drier air will move in over our area by Wednesday and that should reduce the number of showers spread across the area. However, we will still be a typical summer pattern and that means a 40% chance of rain during the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will not be much different day to day with highs in the low 90s and heat indices in the upper 90s to low 100s.

We may see an increase in moisture again just in time for the upcoming weekend. For that reason, the chance of rain will increase back to 60%. If you have outdoor activities planned it would be best to make sure you have an indoor alternative just in case of rain.

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to the Gulf of Mexico through the upcoming weekend. However, there is a system way out in the Atlantic Ocean that may become a tropical system over the next few days. Obviously, this poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana; but we will continue to track it for you and keep you updated.

