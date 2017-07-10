Hamilton Christian BETA Club wins National competition

A familiar face returns to oversee the Lake Charles City council. John Ieyoub, a member of the city council for the past eight years, was elected President last Wednesday. But for Ieyoub, working with the city council is only a fraction of what he does day to day. "I think a lot of people don't realize that most of the council persons have regular day jobs." said Ieyoub. Ieyoub is the General Manager and owner of Prime Occupational Medicine, w...More >>
Five girls from Hamilton Christian had two hours to create a Rube Goldberg project. A Rube Goldberg project is a series of chain reactions that complete a simple task like a domino effect.More >>
Sulphur native and world-renowned voice actor Randy Schell died in a sky-diving accident Sunday in Houston.More >>
Five Individuals Honored with Patriot Award at Mayor’s Armed Forces Commission Patriots Ball At the 11th Annual Mayor’s Armed Forces Commission Patriots Ball, five individuals were recognized by Mayor Nic Hunter and Mayor’s Armed Forces Commission President Colonel James Jackson, U.S. Army (Ret.) with the Patriot Award for the year 2016-2017. Held on July 1 at the Lake Charles Civic Center, the event was emceed by Heather Ieyoub. The Patriot Awards are p...More >>
