Hamilton Christian BETA Club wins National competition

Five girls from Hamilton Christian had two hours to create a Rube Goldberg project.

A Rube Goldberg project is a series of chain reactions that complete a simple task like a domino effect.



At the state competition, the project had to ring a bell and pop a balloon and the group had their first taste of success.

BETA Team Member Jade Jean said, "State was a little unbelievable, we usually expect bigger schools to win things so when kids like us win and we come from a small school. It’s unbelievable."

So, the group headed to the national competition in Orlando, Florida.

When they got to the competition, the girls hit a snag.

"We actually had to change three big parts of the project that we had to have at state and we had to change them around to stick a stamp on the envelope," Jean said.

But the block in the road didn't stop them.

They were called backstage knowing they had placed in the top 10, but with the stiff competition, and eight groups of boys standing backstage with them, they had no idea what the judges had decided.

"So we're all waiting and there's all these boy teams by us and one other girl team and we were backstage and we only knew we were in the top ten,” Kristen Daugherty said. “So when we found out we had won we just all started screaming."



Twenty thousand students competed at the national competition. Seven students from Hamilton Christian Academy academy competed and six of them placed in the top 10.

"It was unbelievable,” Jean said. “We're such a small school and to win something nationally it's insane."

This is the first time anyone from beta club at Hamilton Christian has placed at nationals and the team is still in shock they made history.

