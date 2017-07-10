Work release inmate captured in DeQuincy - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Work release inmate captured in DeQuincy

Posted By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Jonathan Ashcraft (Source: DOTD) Jonathan Ashcraft (Source: DOTD)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Beauregard work release inmate who walked off a job at a fast food restaurant on Nelson Road has been found in DeQuincy, authorities said.

Jonathan Ashcraft was apprehended by the DeQuincy Police Department around 10:30 a.m. Monday, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. The Calcasieu Sheriff's Office assisted the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities announced Sunday evening that Ashcraft had walked off a job around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Ashcraft was housed at Beauregard Sheriff’s Office Southwest Transitional Work Release Program, located at the former Phelps Correctional Center.

    Work release inmate last seen in area of Country Club and Nelson roads around 3 p.m. Sunday

    Sunday, July 9 2017 11:57 PM EDT

    Sunday, July 9 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-07-10 03:57:20 GMT
    Jonathan Ashcraft now has brown hair and is clean-shaven, authorities say. (Source: DOTD)Jonathan Ashcraft now has brown hair and is clean-shaven, authorities say. (Source: DOTD)
    A Beauregard Parish work release walked off a job at a fast food restaurant on Nelson Road around 10 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. Jonathan Ashcraft was last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday, in the area of Country Club and Nelson roads. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office has asked for the public's help locating Ashcraft. She asked anyone with information on Ashcraft's location to call the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office a...More >>
    A Beauregard Parish work release walked off a job at a fast food restaurant on Nelson Road around 10 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. Jonathan Ashcraft was last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday, in the area of Country Club and Nelson roads. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office has asked for the public's help locating Ashcraft. She asked anyone with information on Ashcraft's location to call the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office a...More >>

