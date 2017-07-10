Work release inmate captured in DeQuincy

The Beauregard work release inmate who walked off a job at a fast food restaurant on Nelson Road has been found in DeQuincy, authorities said.

Jonathan Ashcraft was apprehended by the DeQuincy Police Department around 10:30 a.m. Monday, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. The Calcasieu Sheriff's Office assisted the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities announced Sunday evening that Ashcraft had walked off a job around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Ashcraft was housed at Beauregard Sheriff’s Office Southwest Transitional Work Release Program, located at the former Phelps Correctional Center.

