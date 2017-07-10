Work release inmate captured in DeQuincy

The Beauregard work release inmate who walked off a job at a fast food restaurant on Nelson Road has been found in DeQuincy, authorities said. Jonathan Ashcraft was apprehended by the DeQuincy Police Department around 10:30 a.m. Monday, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. The Calcasieu Sheriff's Office assisted the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Animal rescue isn't an easy job, but a local rescue organization is starting to gather a lot of community support. "If you can break even and pay your vet bills, score!" said Renee Smith, the founder of Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue. "It's not something you're going to make money off of, it's a passion." Hardwork, determination, and luck is what Smith says keeps LCPBR going. "We've been able to make it for eight years.
Entergy is reporting a high number of power outages in Calcasieu Parish and Jeff Davis Parish on Sunday afternoon.
According to Entergy's online power outage map, 814 customers are affected in Calcasieu, and 467 in Jeff Davis Parish.
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Training Center will be abuzz for the next few Monday evenings as the Southwest Louisiana Beekeepers Association and LSU AgCenter present their fourth annual beginning beekeepers class.
