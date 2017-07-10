FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered downpours with frequent lightning on the return today

Early morning radar indicates some leftover scattered showers and storms over the near shore waters of the Gulf which could result in a little rain for the Cameron coast early on, meanwhile the rest of Southwest Louisiana is off to a dry start with temperatures in the middle 70s and light winds. Some patchy areas of fog will be possible in spots, so make sure to use your low beams on the roads this morning if encountering fog.



A large complex of storms over Southeast Texas last night has pushed rain cooled outflow boundaries across the area that will serve as the focus for where storms will likely develop later this morning with higher resolution computer guidance fairly bullish on developing additional thunderstorms across parts of Southwest Louisiana later this morning as temperatures begin to warm up and destabilize the atmosphere.



We’ll likely be tracking some scattered storms before the noon hour with additional scattered downpours on the increase through the afternoon. As was the case the past couple of days, lightning and heavy downpours will be the main concern, so make sure to go indoors if you hear thunder as you are close enough to be struck.



Storms will come to an end by early evening with the loss of daytime heating, but some spots could pick up a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain in the heaviest downpours as storms could be slow moving with not much steering in the atmosphere to push them along.

Scattered afternoon storms will return for Tuesday with a general decrease in daily coverage expected by mid to late week with afternoon storm chances a little lower at 30%.



The chance of rain continues into the upcoming weekend with some computer models showing another weak front pushing toward the state by Sunday or Monday.

In the tropics, the Atlantic and Gulf are quiet to start the week, but the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands associated with a tropical wave. Some gradual development is possible through the week while this system moves westward at about 20 mph across the Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center gives this area a low 20% of tropical development over the next 5 days.



Have a great day!



First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry