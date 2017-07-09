Work release inmate last seen in area of Country Club and Nelson roads around 3 p.m. Sunday

Jonathan Ashcraft now has brown hair and is clean-shaven, authorities say. (Source: DOTD)

A Beauregard Parish work release walked off a job at a fast food restaurant on Nelson Road around 10 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.

Jonathan Ashcraft was last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday, in the area of Country Club and Nelson roads.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office has asked for the public's help locating Ashcraft. She asked anyone with information on Ashcraft's location to call the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office at 337-491-3605. Calcasieu deputies are assisting Beauregard.

Ashcraft is 5-foot-11, 120 pounds and 29 years old. He has green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black sweatpants with a red stripe.

Although the picture released shows Ashcraft with facial hair and orangish hair, he now has brown hair and no longer has facial hair.

Ashcraft was housed at Beauregard Sheriff’s Office Southwest Transitional Work Release Program, located at the former Phelps Correctional Center.

