Local animal rescue gains a lot of community support

Animal rescue isn't an easy job, but a local rescue organization is starting to gather a lot of community support. "If you can break even and pay your vet bills, score!" said Renee Smith, the founder of Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue. "It's not something you're going to make money off of, it's a passion." Hardwork, determination, and luck is what Smith says keeps LCPBR going. "We've been able to make it for eight years.
Entergy is reporting a high number of power outages in Calcasieu Parish and Jeff Davis Parish on Sunday afternoon.
According to Entergy's online power outage map, 814 customers are affected in Calcasieu, and 467 in Jeff Davis Parish.
Tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for rain. Rain form this afternoon will come to an end by tonight and we will have just a few clouds remain. Temperatures will not change much cooling to the mid 70s overnight. Monday's rain chances remain up at 40%. We will likely have mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Any rain we get, especially in the afternoon can help cool temperatures down a few degrees.
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Training Center will be abuzz for the next few Monday evenings as the Southwest Louisiana Beekeepers Association and LSU AgCenter present their fourth annual beginning beekeepers
When it rains in Southwest Louisiana, you can bet certain streets will always start to flood. "I know Maplewood does really bad," said resident Katie Aquino. "If I'm going to Lake Charles, you got to look out for Nelson," said resident Elizabeth Walter. "It's pretty guaranteed that Prien Lake is going to be going under," said resident John Barnes. "The Ryan Street exit will be under first." But the Calcasieu...
