Local animal rescue gains a lot of community support

Animal rescue isn't an easy job, but a local rescue organization is starting to gather a lot of community support.

“If you can break even and pay your vet bills, score!” said Renee Smith, the founder of Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue. “It’s not something you’re going to make money off of, it’s a passion.”

Hardwork, determination, and luck is what Smith says keeps LCPBR going.

“We've been able to make it for eight years. We've been able to save over a thousand lives so that's pretty cool,” said Smith.

Smith says for her the best part is to see a dog thriving in its new home, but that doesn’t come without a hefty bill.

“When you consider a dog that comes in that maybe has mange, secondary skin infections from mange, heartworm positive, vaccinations and the spay and neuter, you’re looking at spending $1,000,” said Smith.

Smith says they've recently raised their adoption fee to $250 to try to help with the costs.

“You still can never recoup what you spend on a dog...roughly always $50,000 to $58,000 and that's a lot,” said Smith.

Smith works with 10 foster homes in the area as well as keeping nine dogs in her own home, even though she wishes to have a facility.

“To me, it’s more important to save the dogs that we can and me live with a kennel are here and work out of foster homes, than spend the money on a facility and either not provide as good of care, which I’m not okay with, or not help as many dogs,” said Smith.

And Smith works hard to keep the funds going so the rescue can continue to save the lives of all types of animals, and even donate service dogs to veterans and those in need.

You've probably seen the fundraisers around the Lake area.

Smith says the community is really starting to get behind the rescue and show their support. Most recently, Mayor Nic Hunter's Inaugural Ball helped her pay off $8,000 in vet bills.

“When I’m so worried about how I’m going to pay vet bills, something like Nic Hunter letting me know we're going to get all the proceeds from the inaugural ball comes up, and I’m like, 'We can pay vet bills! How amazing!' ” said Smith.

LCPBR has an adoption event coming up on July 22, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Crying Eagle Brewery.

Also, Pints for Pits is coming up on August 5, at My Place American Pub.

