FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers ending by tonight, but will return again by Monday afternoon

Tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for rain. Rain form this afternoon will come to an end by tonight and we will have just a few clouds remain. Temperatures will not change much cooling to the mid 70s overnight.

Monday’s rain chances remain up at 40%. We will likely have mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Any rain we get, especially in the afternoon can help cool temperatures down a few degrees. However, this also means the humidity will be higher, so the heat index will likely be in the triple digits. Rain will come to an end by the late evening hours around sunset.

Tuesday will have rain chances at 40% and Wednesday will have rain chances at 30%. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies both days and a better chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will remain in the lower 90s with humid conditions.

Thursday and Friday’s rain chances will stay at 30%. Again, rain chances are more likely in the afternoon. With the 30% rain chance, we will have partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day so the rain will be more isolated. Highs will be in the lower 90s with heat indices in the triple digits.

For next weekend, we will continue to have partly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms on Saturday. Sunday’s rain chances go up to 40% with mostly cloudy skies and more widespread showers and thunderstorms. We will see the clouds increase in the afternoon before more rain likely develops. Look for warm temperatures with highs in the low 90s.

At the start of next week, we will have more scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon on Monday with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances are at 30%. By Tuesday, the rain chances go back down to 20% with partly cloudy skies. We could still see a stray shower or two in the afternoon. Highs both days will be in the lower 90s.