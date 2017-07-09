UPDATE: Power restored for many Entergy customers in Calcasieu and Jeff Davis

Many Entergy customers have had their power restored Sunday afternoon.

Entergy had reported a high number of power outages in Calcasieu Parish and Jeff Davis Parish earlier.

According to Entergy's online power outage map, 153 customers were affected in Calcasieu, and 179 in Jeff Davis Parish, as of 4:26 p.m. Sunday.

Entergy is working to restore power to affected customers, according to the company's website.

If you're a customer of the Beauregard Electric Co-op, follow outages HERE. Cleco customers can follow outages HERE. Jeff Davis Electric Co-op customers can find information HERE.

