Evening beekeeping class starts Monday in DeRidder

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Training Center will be abuzz for the next few Monday evenings as the Southwest Louisiana Beekeepers Association and LSU AgCenter present their fourth annual beginning beekeepers class.

AgCenter parish agent Keith Hawkins says backyard beekeeping is growing statewide and nationwide, with 17 clubs around Louisiana compared to three or four a decade ago. The state agriculture department says there are 696 registered beekeepers, easily double the number in 2005.

Hawkins says one reason is that people are worried about pollinators. Bee and butterfly populations have been declining for more than a decade, and more than one-third of the world's food crops depend on pollination by insects and other animals.

Hawkins says 18 to 24 people usually take the classes, but he won't know how big this class is until people register Monday.

