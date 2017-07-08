FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers Sunday will become more isolated later this week

Tonight we may see a few showers over much of southwest Louisiana, mainly before midnight. This all depends if the cluster of storms around the Dallas area becomes more organized. If the storms become organized then we will see some more rain the evening into the early hours of tonight. Otherwise, we will have partly cloudy skies with little chance for rain. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 70s.

Sunday, we will have rain chances stay at 40%. This is what we can expect for this time of the year. Any outdoor plans you may have do not need to be canceled at this time, but I would definitely have an indoor plan in case. Highs will be in the lower 90s

Monday’s rain chances remain up at 40%. We will likely have scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Any rain we get, especially in the afternoon can help cool temperatures down a few degrees. However, this also means the humidity will be higher, so the heat index will likely be in the triple digits.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have rain chances at 30%. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies and a better chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will remain in the lower 90s with humid conditions.

Thursday and Friday’s rain chances will stay down at 30%. Again, rain chances are more likely in the afternoon. With the 30% rain chance, we will have partly cloudy for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the lower 90s with heat indices in the triple digits.

For next weekend, we will continue to have partly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms on Saturday. We could see the clouds build up in the afternoon before more rain likely develops. Rain chances are up to 40%. Look for warm temperatures with highs in the low 90s.