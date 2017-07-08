SLIDESHOW: Southwest Louisiana Mugshots

Tonight we may see a few showers over much of southwest Louisiana, mainly before midnight. This all depends if the cluster of storms around the Dallas area becomes more organized. If the storms become organized then we will see some more rain the evening into the early hours of tonight. Otherwise, we will have partly cloudy skies with little chance for rain. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 70s. Sunday, we will have rain chances stay at 40%.More >>
When it rains in Southwest Louisiana, you can bet certain streets will always start to flood. "I know Maplewood does really bad," said resident Katie Aquino. "If I'm going to Lake Charles, you got to look out for Nelson," said resident Elizabeth Walter. "It's pretty guaranteed that Prien Lake is going to be going under," said resident John Barnes. "The Ryan Street exit will be under first." But the Calcasieu...More >>
The first week is over for many newly elected leaders across the state. For one Southwest Louisiana city, that means a new mayor after 14 years under Terry Duhon's tenure. Henry Guinn won the mayoral election for the city of Jennings and officially took office July 1. Guinn a proud blue-collar worker turned politician, said his background in construction has helped him get to where he is today. He said understanding the value of growth within a city and a little bit of the lega...More >>
This week marks the 20th anniversary of the murders at KK's Corner convenience store. Though one man was convicted in the triple murder, authorities have always said others were involved. Another family member has come forward making a plea for justice. July 6, 1997 the bodies of Stacie Reeves, Marty LeBouef and Nicole Guidry were found in the cooler at KK's Corner, located off Highway 14. Though Thomas Cisco was ultimately sent to prison, prosecutors hav...More >>
In this week's edition of "Christian's Cajun Adventures," KPLC's Christian Piekos spent time learning how to make fresh cracklin. With the help of Jeff Benoit, owner of B & O Kitchen and Grocery in Sulphur, Christian learned the history of cracklin and how it's made. Let's just say Christian didn't leave hungry.More >>
