$10M program to help Louisiana farmers with flood recovery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Farmers and ranchers in 51 Louisiana parishes could be eligible for grants from a $10 million program aimed to help with recovery from last year's flooding.

Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain's office says the grants come from federal flood recovery dollars set aside by Congress and overseen by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Applications will be available online July 26.

Farmers and ranchers with pre-storm annual gross farm revenue of $25,000 in 2014, 2015 or 2016 are eligible to apply. Strain's office says crop losses from the flooding must have reached a minimum of $10,000.

Eligible crops include cotton, corn, crawfish, grain sorghum, rice, hay, soybeans, sweet potatoes, sugarcane, strawberries, wheat and cattle.

Further details about the grant program guidelines are available on the agriculture department's website.

