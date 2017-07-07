Families of KK's Corner victims still seek more arrests in 20 year old case

This week marks the 20th anniversary of the murders at KK's corner convenience store. Though one man was convicted in the triple murder, authorities have always said others were involved.

Another family member has come forward making a plea for justice.

July 6, 1997, the bodies of Stacie Reeves, Marty LeBouef and Nicole Guidry were found in the cooler at KK's corner, located off Highway 14, Lake Charles.

Though Thomas Cisco was ultimately sent to prison, prosecutors have always said there were others involved.

Former District Attorney Rick Bryant prosecuted the case back in the year 2000.

"If we find evidence on anybody that Cisco's named or any other suspect, we're going to prosecute them because we know there are more people involved," said Bryant.

Now the older sister of Nicole Guidry speaks from her home in Orange County, California.

She pleads with those involved or those who have information to come forward.

"Hopefully after twenty years, people can come forward and maybe bring this to justice and maybe let some people have some peace of mind. You know, it won't change anything. It won't bring them back, but at least we can stop worrying about who else is out there that we might be worried about," said Trahan.

"If anyone knows or the person that did it is watching and want to get this off your chest, and have some peace of mind for the rest of your life, you know, that's pretty much who I'm pleading to, pretty much anybody who has something they could share," said Trahan.

As with the other families, the loss of a dear family member is still felt.

"It messed up a lot of people's lives. They took away young people that didn't need to go. The parents and the family of these three people did not need to go through this terrible tragedy," she said.

Trahan says members of her family never recovered. Guidry was only sixteen when she was murdered.

"My mom has passed away now and she was basically never the same afterward. My younger brother got into a lot of trouble. He never got the chance to really have a childhood. He was so young when this happened, he was the younger brother," she said.

She has created a "Remembering KK's corner 20 years later" Facebook page to remember those lost and to seek help from anyone who may have information that could result in more arrests.

Earlier, the brother of Marty LeBouef made a similar plea.

"I think it's time that the truth does come out. I do believe 100 percent with all my heart that it is a cover-up,"said Lane LeBouef, in a recent interview.

They feel bringing others to justice may help provide some sense of closure, after all these years.

We reached out to Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso, whose department investigated the murders - though it was before he was sheriff.

Mancuso says although there was a conviction, as in any murder case, if new evidence becomes available, they will definitely investigate it.

