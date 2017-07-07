Families of KK's Corner victims still seek more arrests in 20 year old case

In this week's edition of "Christian's Cajun Adventures," KPLC's Christian Piekos spent time learning how to make fresh cracklin. With the help of Jeff Benoit, owner of B & O Kitchen and Grocery in Sulphur, Christian learned the history of cracklin and how it's made. Let's just say Christian didn't leave hungry.More >>
A Lake Charles man was arrested this afternoon for fourth-offense DWI after he was observed driving on the wrong side of the road.
At 12:32 p.m. on July 7 a trooper assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop D observed a Ford Mustang traveling on the wrong side of the road, causing other vehicles to move out of its way, on Opelousas Street near I-10 in Lake Charles.More >>
This week marks the 20th anniversary of the murders at KK's corner convenience store. Though one man was convicted in the triple murder, authorities have always said others were involved. Another family member has come forward making a plea for justice. July 6, 1997 the bodies of Stacie Reeves, Marty LeBouef and Nicole Guidry were found in the cooler at KK's corner, located off Highway 14. Though Thomas Cisco was ultimately sent to prison, prosecutors hav...More >>
Four horse racing jockeys have been arrested following an incident in a locker room at Delta Downs, authorities with Louisiana State Police said. Troop D spokesman James Anderson said jockeys went from throwing buckets of ice water on a juvenile male, who was a licensed racing employee, and spraying shaving cream on him to throwing hot sauce on his genitals and posting a picture to Facebook. "Troopers conducted an investigation into the allegations and determined jockeys a...More >>
The first week is over for many newly elected leaders across the state. For one Southwest Louisiana city, that means a new mayor after 14 years under Terry Duhon's tenure. Henry Guinn won the mayoral election for the city of Jennings and officially took office July 1. Guinn a proud blue-collar worker turned politician, said his background in construction has helped him get to where he is today. He said understanding the value of growth within a city and a little bit of the lega...More >>
