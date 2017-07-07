'Christian's Cajun Adventures' - Learning to make cracklin - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

'Christian's Cajun Adventures' - Learning to make cracklin

Source: Christian Piekos Source: Christian Piekos

In this week's edition of "Christian's Cajun Adventures," KPLC's Christian Piekos spent time learning how to make fresh cracklin.

With the help of Jeff Benoit, owner of B & O Kitchen and Grocery in Sulphur, Christian learned the history of cracklin and how it's made. Let's just say Christian didn't leave hungry.

Send us your ideas for what Christian should try next! Send KPLC a message on Facebook or message Christian directly via his Facebook page, "Christian Piekos KPLC." 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

