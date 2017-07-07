Lake Charles man arrested on fourth-offense DWI - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles man arrested on fourth-offense DWI

Posted By KPLC Digital Staff
Harry Fontenot (Source: Louisiana State Police) Harry Fontenot (Source: Louisiana State Police)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A Lake Charles man was arrested this afternoon on fourth-offense DWI after he was observed driving on the wrong side of the road.

At 12:32 p.m. on July 7 a trooper assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop D saw a Ford Mustang traveling on the wrong side of the road, causing other vehicles to move out of its way on Opelousas Street near I-10 in Lake Charles, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman. 

The trooper stopped the vehicle and observed obvious signs of impairment in the driver, 48-year-old Harry Fontenot of Lake Charles.  

Fontenot was arrested and transported to Troop D where a breath test showed he was over 2.5 times the legal limit for alcohol. Fontenot also admitted taking pills that cause impairment before getting behind the wheel, said Anderson.

A check of Fontenot’s record showed several previous arrests for DWI. 

Fontenot was charged with DWI fourth-offense (the maximum allowed under Louisiana law), driving left of center, and driving under suspension. 

He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.  

Motorists who observe impaired drivers are encouraged to dial *LSP (*577) to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or to contact local law enforcement by dialing 911, said Anderson.

