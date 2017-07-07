If you're traveling to New Orleans this weekend, take note of I- - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

If you're traveling to New Orleans this weekend, take note of I-10 east detour

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
(Source: DOTD) (Source: DOTD)
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)

If you're traveling to New Orleans this weekend, plan according for an I-10 east closure near Sorrento. 

The Department of Transportation will be closing I-10 eastbound at U.S. 61 for repairs at 9 p.m., Friday, July 7, and will reopen the interstate at 5 a.m., Monday, July 10. The detour route will be south on U.S. 61 and north on La. 641, back to I-10.

The repairs are necessary due to an accident in October 2015, when an oversized load smashed into the on-ramp, according to KPLC's sister station in Baton Rouge, WAFB.

“Because of the way this on-ramp is made, it's kind of bent. It's a specially made on-ramp, so they had to do significant repairs, specialized repairs,” explained Rodney Mallet with DOTD.

Mallett says instead of 18 closures to fix the ramp, the department decided to condense it into a couple of days and just a couple of closures.

"They went out there with a contractor and removed the damaged part. They took it to a repair yard that's set up right there by the interstate and made the repairs. Now they're going to hook it back on," said Mallet.

