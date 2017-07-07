New Jennings Mayor Henry Guinn discusses first week in office

A Lake Charles man was arrested this afternoon for fourth-offense DWI after he was observed driving on the wrong side of the road.
At 12:32 p.m. on July 7 a trooper assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop D observed a Ford Mustang traveling on the wrong side of the road, causing other vehicles to move out of its way, on Opelousas Street near I-10 in Lake Charles.More >>
Four horse racing jockeys have been arrested following an incident in a locker room at Delta Downs, authorities with Louisiana State Police said. Troop D spokesman James Anderson said jockeys went from throwing buckets of ice water on a juvenile male, who was a licensed racing employee, and spraying shaving cream on him to throwing hot sauce on his genitals and posting a picture to Facebook. "Troopers conducted an investigation into the allegations and determined jockeys a...More >>
The first week is over for many newly elected leaders across the state. For one Southwest Louisiana city, that means a new mayor after 14 years under Terry Duhon's tenure. Henry Guinn won the mayoral election for the city of Jennings and officially took office July 1. Guinn a proud blue-collar worker turned politician, said his background in construction has helped him get to where he is today. He said understanding the value of growth within a city and a little bit of the lega...More >>
If you're traveling to New Orleans this weekend, plan according for an I-10 east closure near Sorrento. The Department of Transportation will be closing I-10 eastbound at U.S. 61 for repairs at 9 p.m., Friday, July 7, and will reopen the interstate at 5 a.m., Monday, July 10. The detour route will be south on U.S. 61 and north on La. 641, back to I-10. The repairs are necessary due to an accident in October 2015, when an oversized load smashed into the on-ramp, according to KP...More >>
Village of Elizabeth water customers will have their water shut off for 3 to 6 hours at around 8 a.m. on Monday, July 10.
A boil advisory will go into effect immediately after the water is turned back on; the advisory will last until further notice, according to the Village of Elizabeth Water System.More >>
