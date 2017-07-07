Water shut-off notice, boil advisory for Village of Elizabeth Mo - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Water shut-off notice, boil advisory for Village of Elizabeth Monday

Posted By KPLC Digital Staff
ELIZABETH, La. (KPLC) -

Village of Elizabeth water customers will have their water shut off for 3 to 6 hours at around 8 a.m. on Monday, July 10.

A boil advisory will go into effect immediately after the water is turned back on; the advisory will last until further notice, according to the Village of Elizabeth Water System.

The boil advisory does not apply to water customers on Horseshoe Drive.

After the water is turned back on, it is recommended that customers disinfect their water before consuming it by boiling the water for one full minute in a clean container, according to the Village of Elizabeth Water System.

The water shut-off and boil advisory are due to a water improvement project for the Village of the Elizabeth.

The boil advisory will be rescinded upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, Office of Public Health that samples collected from the Elizabeth water supply system have shown the water to be safe.

