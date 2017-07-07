Water shut-off notice, boil advisory for Village of Elizabeth Monday

Village of Elizabeth water customers will have their water shut off for 3 to 6 hours at around 8 a.m. on Monday, July 10.
A boil advisory will go into effect immediately after the water is turned back on; the advisory will last until further notice, according to the Village of Elizabeth Water System.More >>
Adele Doucet was a thriving young woman, a straight a student and an avid dancer with a bright future. But a tragic event caused her to develop an anxiety disorder, she found herself off the dance floor and isolated within her own body, with a diminishing will to live.More >>
Our normal summer weather pattern of showers becoming likely in the afternoon with more hot temperatures continues. Showers and thunderstorms are likely each day in the afternoon. Tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies. There is little to no chance for any showers overnight. Temperatures are going to fall to the mid 70s as our low. Saturday and Sunday, we will have rain chances increase. Rain chances go up to 40% both days.More >>
A 17-year-old man was shot while attempting to break into a residence in the 3700 block of Kirkman Street early Thursday morning, authorities with the Lake Charles Police Department said. Westlake man Jyren Jacob Broussard, 17, of Westlake, and Phillip M. Watson, 17, and Markeithan Terrell Stiner, 20, both of Lake Charles, attempted to gain entry into the residence by force, Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said. Lake Charles police received the call at 4:34 a.m. Kraus said a ...More >>
