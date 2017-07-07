FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet, warm, and humid weekend ahead as the rain continues

Our normal summer weather pattern of showers becoming likely in the afternoon with more hot temperatures continues. Showers and thunderstorms are likely each day in the afternoon. Tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies. There is little to no chance for any showers overnight. Temperatures are going to fall to the mid 70s as our low.

Saturday and Sunday, we will have rain chances increase. Rain chances go up to 40% both days. This is getting back to our normal summertime pattern with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon along with warm temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 90s. I would not cancel any outdoor plans at this time, but I would definitely have an indoor plan in case.

Monday’s rain chances remain up at 40% for the day. We will likely have scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. This will keep temperatures slightly lower, but still near the average for this time of year. This also means the humidity will be higher, so the heat index will likely be in the triple digits.

Tuesday will have rain chances at 40%, while Wednesday will be at 30%. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies and a better chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will remain in the lower 90s with humid conditions.

Thursday and Friday’s rain chances will stay down at 30%. Again, rain chances are more likely in the afternoon. With the 30% rain chance, we will have partly cloudy for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the lower 90s with heat indices in the triple digits.

For next weekend, we will continue to have partly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms on Saturday. We could see the clouds build up in the afternoon before more rain likely develops. Rain chances are up to 40%. Look for warm temperatures with highs in the low 90s.