Four jockeys arrested following locker room incident at Delta Downs

Four horse racing jockeys have been arrested following an incident in a locker room at Delta Downs, authorities with Louisiana State Police said.

Troop D spokesman James Anderson said jockeys went from throwing buckets of ice water on a juvenile male, who was a licensed racing employee, and spraying shaving cream on him to throwing hot sauce on his genitals and posting a picture to Facebook.

"Troopers conducted an investigation into the allegations and determined jockeys at the race track threw buckets of ice water on a juvenile male victim and sprayed shaving cream on him," Anderson said. "The suspects then carried the victim into the jockey's locker room and held him down on the floor. While several suspects held the victim down, one of the suspects used a pair of electric clippers to shave off the victim’s eyebrows and shave gaps into his hair. Another suspect used a shaving razor and shaved the remainder of the victim’s eyebrows off. After shaving the victim’s eyebrows off, another suspect pulled the victim’s pants down and threw hot sauce on his genitals.

"A video of the victim being sexually harassed, with his genitals exposed, was posted onto Facebook and supports the victim’s allegations."

Troopers began investigating in June. Arrest warrants were issued on July 5.

Miguel Tejeda, 40, of Stockdale, TX, Juan Garcia, 42, of Manvel, TX, Damian Martinez, 23, of San Antonio, TX, and Rolando Cabrera, 32, of Brookshire, TX, are each charged with criminal conspiracy, aggravated battery, sexual battery, video voyeurism.

Anderson said the investigation is continuing and additional arrests are possible.

Several horse racing media outlets have profiled Martinez and the American Quarter Horse Association named him its Jockey of the Month in May 2016.

