Four jockeys arrested following locker room incident at Delta Downs

A 17-year-old man was shot while attempting to break into a residence in the 3700 block of Kirkman Street early Thursday morning, authorities with the Lake Charles Police Department said. Westlake man Jyren Jacob Broussard, 17, of Westlake, and Phillip M. Watson, 17, and Markeithan Terrell Stiner, 20, both of Lake Charles, attempted to gain entry into the residence by force, Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said. Lake Charles police received the call at 4:34 a.m. Kraus said a ...More >>
The Village of Elizabeth Water System has issued a boil advisory to start Friday, July 7, to last until further notice.More >>
The Calcasieu Ship Channel is not just an essential tool for the Port of Lake Charles, but soon it will be a key feature in coastal protection. That's because what comes out of the channel will be used to protect parts of Cameron Parish. “Anytime we protect anything in Cameron, we’re protecting Calcasieu,” said Laurie Cormier, Calcasieu Parish Police Jury coastal zone manager. So how is that being done? With a new coastal project that will create ...More >>
More than 3,000 Entergy customers in South Lake Charles are without electricity Friday morning. According to its outage map, crews are working to determine the cause of the outage. No word on when power will be restored. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
