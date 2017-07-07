LCPD: 17-year-old shot, killed while attempting to break into re - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

LCPD: 17-year-old shot, killed while attempting to break into residence on Kirkman Street

Posted By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Phillip Watson and Markeithan Terrell Stiner (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) Phillip Watson and Markeithan Terrell Stiner (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A 17-year-old was shot and killed while attempting to break into a residence in the 3700 block of Kirkman Street early Thursday morning, authorities with the Lake Charles Police Department said.

Westlake man Jyren Jacob Broussard, 17, of Westlake, and Phillip M. Watson, 17, and Markeithan Terrell Stiner, 20, both of Lake Charles, attempted to gain entry into the residence by force, Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said. Lake Charles police received the call at 4:34 a.m.

Kraus said a man told police that he shot Broussard after Broussard attempted to rob him at gunpoint. Watson and Stiner both fled on foot when Broussard was shot.

When officers arrived, they found Broussard dead on the ground from apparent gunshot wounds.

Watson and Stiner were arrested and charged with armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm and obstruction of justice. Bonds are pending.

Kraus said that the report from the ongoing investigation will be turned over to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office once completed.

Cpl. Wilbert Ponthieux was the responding officer and Det. Cpl. Willie Fontenot, Det. Sgt. Frank Fondel and Det. Sgt. John Russell are investigating.

Mobile users, click HERE to see photos from the scene.

