UPDATE: Power restored to most areas in South Lake Charles

By KPLC Digital Staff
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

More than 3,000 Entergy customers in South Lake Charles were without electricity early Friday morning.

According to its outage map, as of 8:55 a.m., power has been restored to most customers in that area.

It is unknown what caused the outage.

