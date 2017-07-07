UPDATE: Power restored to most areas in South Lake Charles

The Village of Elizabeth Water System has issued a boil advisory to start Friday, July 7, to last until further notice.More >>
The Calcasieu Ship Channel is not just an essential tool for the Port of Lake Charles, but soon it will be a key feature in coastal protection. That's because what comes out of the channel will be used to protect parts of Cameron Parish. "Anytime we protect anything in Cameron, we're protecting Calcasieu," said Laurie Cormier, Calcasieu Parish Police Jury coastal zone manager. So how is that being done? With a new coastal project that will create ...
More than 3,000 Entergy customers in South Lake Charles are without electricity Friday morning. According to its outage map, crews are working to determine the cause of the outage. No word on when power will be restored.
Nearly every beach in Southwest Louisiana is under a health advisory for high bacteria levels this week, but does that mean you should avoid them altogether? KPLC's Britney Glaser takes that question to a public health officer to see the magnitude of the threat.
Rep. Mike Johnson, who represents Louisiana's 4th District, hosted a town hall forum for his constituents in DeRidder Thursday. Attendees made sure to make their voices crystal clear.
The congressman began by highlighting Congress' first 175 days in office, but the conversation escalated when the topic of health care was raised. Although civility was maintained, some constituents stood and unequivocally stated their feelings.
