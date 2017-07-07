FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily storms each afternoon, otherwise hot and humid

Yesterday’s weather brought everything from sunshine to storms with plenty of heat and humidity in between and that will again be the case today, with scattered afternoon downpours returning with about a 40% coverage after the noon hour. Highs today will top out in the lower 90s with heat index values in the lower 100s.



Storms could result in briefly heavy downpours and will contain dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning, so make sure to go indoors when thunder roars. A quick ½” to 1 inch of rain will be possible in the heaviest downpours and could result in some brief localized street flooding in poor drainage areas.



This pattern of daily downpours will continue through the weekend with a slight uptick in the coverage by Sunday and Monday as a front to the north pushes a lot of deeper tropical moisture over south Louisiana which should help to increase to number of scattered thunderstorms across the area during the afternoon hours later this weekend.



That front will never push all the way into Southwest Louisiana which means our daily highs remain hot in the lower 90s with lows at night in the upper 70s. Rain chances back off a bit by the early to middle part of next week, back closer to our normal 30% coverage of daily afternoon storms.



Tropical Depression Four remains rather weak over the open waters of the Atlantic and should eventually dissipate as it moves through conditions less favorable for further strengthening due to dry air and wind shear in place that will eventually take its toll on what’s left of the storm later this weekend.



Have a great day!



First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry