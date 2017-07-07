WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Beach advisory - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Jenelle Shriner/KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC)

Good Morning. Britney Glaser and Kayla Courvell here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Mamou that left one man dead.

In a developing story, Lake Charles police have yet to make any arrests following a fatal shooting on Kirkman Street early yesterday morning.

The Calcasieu Ship Channel is not just an essential tool for the Port of Lake Charles, but soon it will be a key feature in coastal protection. 

Rep. Mike Johnson, who represents Louisiana's 4th District, hosted a town hall forum for his constituents in DeRidder Thursday. 

Allergists across the country have warned of a shortage of a type of medicine used to treat insect stings. It's medicine used to help some work up immunity to an allergen.

Plus, nearly every beach in Southwest Louisiana is under a health advisory for high bacteria levels this week. But does that mean you should avoid them altogether?

And Wal-mart is expanding a program to make picking up your online orders easier.

In weather, Friday will have rain chances remain at 30%. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are more likely to develop in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s with heat indices at 99-103. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

    Good Morning. Britney Glaser and Kayla Courvell here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. 

    Rep. Mike Johnson, who represents Louisiana's 4th District, hosted a town hall forum for his constituents in DeRidder Thursday. Attendees made sure to make their voices crystal clear.

    The congressman began by highlighting Congress' first 175 days in office, but the conversation escalated when the topic of health care was raised. Although civility was maintained, some constituents stood and unequivocally stated their feelings.

    Allergists across the country have warned of a shortage of a type of medicine used to treat insect stings. It's medicine used to help some work up immunity to an allergen. Lillie Meche of Lake Charles vividly remembers when her husband's cousin had an allergic reaction to a wasp sting. He ran inside and dialed his daughter's phone number. "He said, 'Come help me now!  And he passed out.  That was it.  He died there,"said Meche. Such emergencies require imme...

