WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Beach advisory

Good Morning. Britney Glaser and Kayla Courvell here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Mamou that left one man dead.

In a developing story, Lake Charles police have yet to make any arrests following a fatal shooting on Kirkman Street early yesterday morning.

The Calcasieu Ship Channel is not just an essential tool for the Port of Lake Charles, but soon it will be a key feature in coastal protection.

Rep. Mike Johnson, who represents Louisiana's 4th District, hosted a town hall forum for his constituents in DeRidder Thursday.

Allergists across the country have warned of a shortage of a type of medicine used to treat insect stings. It's medicine used to help some work up immunity to an allergen.

Plus, nearly every beach in Southwest Louisiana is under a health advisory for high bacteria levels this week. But does that mean you should avoid them altogether?

And Wal-mart is expanding a program to make picking up your online orders easier.

In weather, Friday will have rain chances remain at 30%. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are more likely to develop in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s with heat indices at 99-103. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.