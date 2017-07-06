Calcasieu Ship Channel helping to create marsh for Cameron Paris - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu Ship Channel helping to create marsh for Cameron Parish

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Ship Channel is not just an essential tool for the Port of Lake Charles, but soon it will be a key feature in coastal protection. That's because what comes out of the channel will be used to protect parts of Cameron Parish. 

“Anytime we protect anything in Cameron, we’re protecting Calcasieu,” said Laurie Cormier, Calcasieu Parish Police Jury coastal zone manager. 

So how is that being done? With a new coastal project that will create a little over 900 acres of marsh on the Sabine National Wildlife Refuge.

Cormier says the Calcasieu River Ship Channel plays a part.

“The core of engineers has to dredge the ship channel every so often," she said. "They have a dredge cycle every year. They do certain parts of the ship channel, and so this is closest to the section that’s going to be done.”

All of the dredged material from the channel will go towards the Sabine marsh project.

Even though this project is in Cameron Parish, Calcasieu Parish Police Jury members were able to adopt a resolution at Thursday’s meeting to support the engineering and design of this project.

“For Calcasieu Parish, for every acre of marsh we create we lower the storm surge,” said Cormier. 

$18 million from the Breaux Act will go to help fund this project, but if construction for the project gets approved, Cameron and Calcasieu Parish can see some sort of protection from storms and hurricanes later on in the future.

Cormier says if everything can get approved, and the money is all there, this marsh project could be completed in at least two years. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC All rights reserved

  Emotions flare over health care, congressional divide during DeRidder town hall

    Source: Christian Piekos

    Rep. Mike Johnson, who represents Louisiana's 4th District, hosted a town hall forum for his constituents in DeRidder Thursday. Attendees made sure to make their voices crystal clear.

    The congressman began by highlighting Congress' first 175 days in office, but the conversation escalated when the topic of health care was raised. Although civility was maintained, some constituents stood and unequivocally stated their feelings.

  Allergists warn of shortage of medicine to treat insect stings

    Workers were cutting down this tree in Moss Bluff when they were attacked by bees. (Source: Antoine Aaron/KPLC)

    Allergists across the country have warned of a shortage of a type of medicine used to treat insect stings. It's medicine used to help some work up immunity to an allergen. Lillie Meche of Lake Charles vividly remembers when her husband's cousin had an allergic reaction to a wasp sting. He ran inside and dialed his daughter's phone number. "He said, 'Come help me now!  And he passed out.  That was it.  He died there,"said Meche. Such emergencies require imme...

