Consider This: Congress on Vacation - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Consider This: Congress on Vacation

By John Ware, General Manager
Connect
Consider This Consider This

In just a couple of weeks, Congress goes on vacation for August.

Sometimes I really like it when Congress is out of session – if they aren’t voting on anything they can’t be making anything worse!

But this year they’ve got a lot to get done, maybe they should consider doing like my job, and probably yours, where sometimes you just have to stay over and get the work done.

When they come back in September, among other things, they’ll have just three weeks to deal with the debt ceiling. We’ll either have to make some reforms to get us on a more sustainable spending path, raise federal tax income, or commit to going even further into debt. And no matter which side of that argument you happen to be in favor of, we all know it’s not going to be easy and it’s going to take some time.

The important work of this country has never been easy, like the drafting of our Declaration of Independence that we celebrated this week. But the people charged with that work took it seriously and worked tirelessly to get it done.

We have a lot more “clocks to get to chime together” than those original 13 colonies, so I ask Congress to consider this: Stay until the work gets done. Or if not, at least use those five weeks off to solidify with your constituents what must be done, and what compromises you are prepared to make.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Allergists warn of shortage of medicine to treat insect stings

    Allergists warn of shortage of medicine to treat insect stings

    Thursday, July 6 2017 8:17 PM EDT2017-07-07 00:17:01 GMT
    Workers were cutting down this tree in Moss Bluff when they were attacked by bees. (Source: Antoine Aaron/KPLC)Workers were cutting down this tree in Moss Bluff when they were attacked by bees. (Source: Antoine Aaron/KPLC)

    Allergists across the country have warned of a shortage of a type of medicine used to treat insect stings. It's medicine used to help some work up immunity to an allergen. Lillie Meche of Lake Charles vividly remembers when her husband's cousin had an allergic reaction to a wasp sting. He ran inside and dialed his daughter's phone number. "He said, 'Come help me now!  And he passed out.  That was it.  He died there,"said Meche. Such emergencies require imme...

    More >>

    Allergists across the country have warned of a shortage of a type of medicine used to treat insect stings. It's medicine used to help some work up immunity to an allergen. Lillie Meche of Lake Charles vividly remembers when her husband's cousin had an allergic reaction to a wasp sting. He ran inside and dialed his daughter's phone number. "He said, 'Come help me now!  And he passed out.  That was it.  He died there,"said Meche. Such emergencies require imme...

    More >>

  • UPDATE: I-10 roadway cleared after accident at Toomey-Starks exit

    UPDATE: I-10 roadway cleared after accident at Toomey-Starks exit

    Thursday, July 6 2017 6:02 PM EDT2017-07-06 22:02:20 GMT

    An accident is causing traffic to slow in both directions of I-10 at the Toomey-Starks exit near the Texas border. The majority of the backup is on I-10 westbound. Avoid the area if possible. There is also an accident in Lake Charles on the I-10 service road near Shattuck Street. An 18-wheeler has jackknifed.

    More >>

    An accident is causing traffic to slow in both directions of I-10 at the Toomey-Starks exit near the Texas border. The majority of the backup is on I-10 westbound. Avoid the area if possible. There is also an accident in Lake Charles on the I-10 service road near Shattuck Street. An 18-wheeler has jackknifed.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot temperatures stay in place as rain chances go up

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot temperatures stay in place as rain chances go up

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:21 GMT
    Scattered Storm Friday afternoonScattered Storm Friday afternoon

    We are now back to our normal summer weather pattern of showers becoming likely in the afternoon with more hot temperatures. Showers and thunderstorms are likely each day in the afternoon. Tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies. There is little to no chance for any showers overnight. Temperatures are going to fall to the mid to upper 70s as our low. Friday will have rain chances remain at 30%. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are more likely to develop in the afternoon.

    More >>

    We are now back to our normal summer weather pattern of showers becoming likely in the afternoon with more hot temperatures. Showers and thunderstorms are likely each day in the afternoon. Tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies. There is little to no chance for any showers overnight. Temperatures are going to fall to the mid to upper 70s as our low. Friday will have rain chances remain at 30%. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are more likely to develop in the afternoon.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly