Sports Person of the Week - Gage Primeaux

It’s hard for Barbe alum Gage Primeaux to keep track of how many golf tournaments he has actually won. For him, practice isn't what makes perfect.

"Honestly, I really don’t practice, Primeaux said. I practice on the course. I play 5 times a week so I don't really ever practice."

Primeaux has been golfing since he could walk. At 19, he's already won nearly 70 golf championships. He said his friends play a significant role in his accomplishments.

"They made bets with me, that’s what actually got me to the next level. Taught me not to lose my money. I got more confident in my game,” Primeaux added.

Primeaux won the 40th annual Lake Charles Men's City Golf Championship at Mallard Cove Golf Course last month. He finished with a total score of 204, edging the competition by just a single stroke. Primeaux said the key in those situations, stay focused.

"Keep your head into it. The first couple holes, I got off to a rough start. After the first three holes, when I was two over I told myself I’m going two under on the way in and I ended up going 7 under.”

Primeaux enjoys the competition and having all eyes on him.

“I don’t really like it when a little bit of people watch me. I know that sounds weird, but I like it when a lot of people watch me. I feel like I’m in the moment, I guess.”

Primeaux would like to become a pro golfer, but right now he’s just taking it one day at a time.

“I still got a ways. I’m only 19,” Primeaux said.