Allergists warn of shortage of medicine to treat insect stings

Allergists across the country have warned of a shortage of a type of medicine used to treat insect stings. It's medicine used to help some work up immunity to an allergen. Lillie Meche of Lake Charles vividly remembers when her husband's cousin had an allergic reaction to a wasp sting. He ran inside and dialed his daughter's phone number. "He said, 'Come help me now! And he passed out. That was it. He died there,"said Meche. Such emergencies require imme...More >>
Allergists across the country have warned of a shortage of a type of medicine used to treat insect stings. It's medicine used to help some work up immunity to an allergen. Lillie Meche of Lake Charles vividly remembers when her husband's cousin had an allergic reaction to a wasp sting. He ran inside and dialed his daughter's phone number. "He said, 'Come help me now! And he passed out. That was it. He died there,"said Meche. Such emergencies require imme...More >>
An accident is causing traffic to slow in both directions of I-10 at the Toomey-Starks exit near the Texas border. The majority of the backup is on I-10 westbound. Avoid the area if possible. There is also an accident in Lake Charles on the I-10 service road near Shattuck Street. An 18-wheeler has jackknifed.More >>
An accident is causing traffic to slow in both directions of I-10 at the Toomey-Starks exit near the Texas border. The majority of the backup is on I-10 westbound. Avoid the area if possible. There is also an accident in Lake Charles on the I-10 service road near Shattuck Street. An 18-wheeler has jackknifed.More >>
We are now back to our normal summer weather pattern of showers becoming likely in the afternoon with more hot temperatures. Showers and thunderstorms are likely each day in the afternoon. Tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies. There is little to no chance for any showers overnight. Temperatures are going to fall to the mid to upper 70s as our low. Friday will have rain chances remain at 30%. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are more likely to develop in the afternoon.More >>
We are now back to our normal summer weather pattern of showers becoming likely in the afternoon with more hot temperatures. Showers and thunderstorms are likely each day in the afternoon. Tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies. There is little to no chance for any showers overnight. Temperatures are going to fall to the mid to upper 70s as our low. Friday will have rain chances remain at 30%. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are more likely to develop in the afternoon.More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is working on a homicide at the corner Kirkman and E. School Streets.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is working on a homicide at the corner Kirkman and E. School Streets.More >>