Sam Houston's Haggard, South Beau's Clark named to USA TODAY All-Louisiana Baseball Team

USA TODAY announced its ALL-USA Louisiana Baseball Team on Wednesday.
Two players from Southwest Louisiana were selected in Sam Houston infielder Chris Haggard and South Beauregard pitcher Chance Clark. Both players led their teams to Sulphur, with Clark's Golden Knights winning the state title in Class 3A.
Below is the 2016-17 ALL-USA Louisiana Baseball Team:
COACH OF THE YEAR
Mike Forbes, Central (Baton Rouge)
FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year
Jacob Pearson, OF, West Monroe, 5-11/190, Sr.
Austin Booth, P, West Monroe, 6-1/185, Sr.
Will Hine, P, Benton, 6-1/165, Sr.
Blayne Enlow, P, St. Amant, 6-4/180, Sr.
Tyler Thibodeaux, C, Breaux Bridge, 6-0/175, Sr.
Chris Haggard, INF, Sam Houston (Lake Charles), 6-0/162, Sr.
Bershen Minninger, INF, Neville (Monroe), 5-10/165, Sr.
Hunter Bell, INF, Chalmette, 6-3/240, Sr.
Hayden Cantrelle, INF, Teurlings Catholic (Lafayette), 5-10/175, Sr.
Daniel Cabrera, OF, Parkview Baptist (Baton Rouge), 6-1/185, Sr.
Jeffrey Elkins, OF, Ascension Episcopal (Lafayette), 5-10/175, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Chance Clark, P, South Beauregard (Longville), 5-10/182, Sr.
Spencer Davis, P, Sterlington, 6-2/190, Sr.
Austin Perrin, P, Hahnville (Boutte), 5-10/180, Sr.
Jay Curtis, C, John Curtis (River Ridge), 6-0/225, Jr.
Cade Beloso, INF, John Curtis (River Ridge), 6-0/220, Jr.
Kenyon Major, INF, Franklin Parish (Winnsboro), 6-1/230, Jr.
Ben Bergeron, INF, Brusly, 6-1/250, Sr.
Dalton Dopson, INF, Sterlington, 6-0/185, Sr.
Slade Bolden, OF, West Monroe, 5-11/190, Jr.
Nick Webre, OF, Teurlings Catholic (Lafayette), 5-10/190, Sr.
Wes Toups, OF, E.D. White (Thibodaux), 5-8/145, So.
