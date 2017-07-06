FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot temperatures stay in place as rain chances go up

We are now back to our normal summer weather pattern of showers becoming likely in the afternoon with more hot temperatures. Showers and thunderstorms are likely each day in the afternoon. Tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies. There is little to no chance for any showers overnight. Temperatures are going to fall to the mid to upper 70s as our low.

Friday will have rain chances remain at 30%. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are more likely to develop in the afternoon, similar to what we saw today. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s with heat indices at 99-103.

Saturday and Sunday, we will have rain chances continue to increase. Rain chances go up to 40% both days. This is getting back to our normal summertime pattern with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon along with warm temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 90s. I would not cancel any outdoor plans at this time, but I would definitely have an indoor plan in case.

Monday’s rain chances remain up to 40% for the day. We will likely have scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. This will keep temperatures slightly lower, but still near the average for this time of year. This also means the humidity will be higher, so the heat index will likely be in the triple digits.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have rain chances at 40%. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies and a better chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will remain in the lower 90s with humid conditions.

Thursday and Friday’s rain chances will go down to 30%. Again, rain chances are more likely in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s with heat indices in the triple digits. For the start of next weekend, we will continue to have partly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms on Saturday.