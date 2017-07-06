TRAFFIC: Accident causing traffic to slow on I-10 at Toomey-Star - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: Accident causing traffic to slow on I-10 at Toomey-Starks exit

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Google Maps)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

An accident is causing traffic to slow in both directions of I-10 at the Toomey-Starks exit near the Texas border.

The majority of the backup is on I-10 westbound.

Avoid the area if possible.

There is also an accident in Lake Charles on the I-10 service road near Shattuck Street. An 18-wheeler has jackknifed.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

