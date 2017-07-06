TRAFFIC: Accident causing traffic to slow on I-10 at Toomey-Starks exit

An accident is causing traffic to slow in both directions of I-10 at the Toomey-Starks exit near the Texas border. The majority of the backup is on I-10 westbound. Avoid the area if possible. There is also an accident in Lake Charles on the I-10 service road near Shattuck Street. An 18-wheeler has jackknifed.More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is working on a homicide at the corner Kirkman and E. School Streets.More >>
Tropical Depression 4 formed in the south-central Atlantic Monday night, about 1400 miles east of the Lesser Antilles with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest at 14 mph with the projected path carrying the storm north of the islands and north of Hispaniola by early next week. The latest forecast calls for the storm to remain very weak and unorganized with the official National Hurricane Center forecast keeping the system a weak system...More >>
Good Morning. Britney Glaser and Kayla Courvell here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
