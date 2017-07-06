UPDATE: LCPD confirms homicide on Kirkman Street

The Lake Charles Police Department is working on a homicide at the corner Kirkman and E. School Streets.

Chief Deputy Mark Kraus has confirmed that one person is dead from a gunshot wound.

The police department responded at 4:34 a.m. in reference to a shooting in the 3700 block of Kirkman Street, Kraus said. When officers arrived, they located the deceased victim. Officers are looking for a suspect, although the description is not being released right now.

Kraus does not believe public safety is in question but encourages those with information to call Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.

