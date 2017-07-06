FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Typical summer weather; scattered afternoon storms ahead

The heat and humidity we’re experiencing now is not really abnormal for this time of year with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and feel-like temperatures in the lower 100s, although morning temperatures are running a few degrees above normal with lows around 80 degrees for Lake Charles which is about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year.



Radar shows a few nocturnal showers over the coastal waters moving inland, providing a small chance of a quick passing shower for a few select spots this morning before dissipating after sunrise, again very typical for this time of year.



Through the day, our forecast will again call for hot and humid conditions with the chance of a few widely scattered afternoon showers or thunderstorms as the sea breeze moves inland through the afternoon, but like yesterday, the storms will be few and far between with about a 30% chance of rain overall today.



Scattered afternoon storms will become a bit more numerous over the days ahead, at least through the weekend as moisture levels remain high and interact with a weak front that will push in to our north by Sunday which will keep around a 40% chance of daily afternoon storms through the weekend.



No major weather systems look to interfere with our current pattern of still relatively quiet summertime weather through at least the middle to latter half of next week.



Tropical Depression Four has formed in the Atlantic but will remain a weak system, likely never to be named, and poses no threat to the Gulf of Southwest Louisiana



Have a great day!



First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry