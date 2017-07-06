WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: 'Smishing'

Good Morning. Britney Glaser and Kayla Courvell here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The Louisiana Congressman injured in a shooting near Washington D.C. is back in intensive care this morning.

A string of burglaries plagues one mobile home community in Calcasieu Parish.

If you hit the intersection of Lake and McNeese Streets, you know just how bad the traffic can get. The City of Lake Charles is working on a project to fix that, but it's going to cost a whole lot more than budgeted.

A new mentoring program is being developed at the Simon Youth Academy, where you can help students reach their full potential.

Cyber-criminals have devised a new scam to access victims’ personal information via text message.

Plus, Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins is apologizing for a video he made in a Nazi concentration camp.

And Hobby Lobby is hit with a big fine from the federal government for illegal smuggling.

In weather, the heat and humidity we’re experiencing now are not really abnormal for this time of year with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and feel-like temperatures in the lower 100s.Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

