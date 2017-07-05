Lake and McNeese intersection project costs nearly doubling - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake and McNeese intersection project costs nearly doubling

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The intersection of Lake Street and McNeese Street can see its fair share of traffic. Out of the five lanes, only two keep traffic traveling north and southbound.

But the city is working to fix this problem with a new project that was originally going to cost only $1,650,000. 

“I just would like to know how we’re going to go from a little over one-and-a-half million to over three million," said Luvertha August, city councilwoman. 

That’s right - the project has nearly doubled, and will now cost $3,200,000, but some city council members like Mary Morris were wondering where exactly that money is coming from.

“You’re able to find the money," said Morris. "When we’re looking for other monies, it seems as though we can find it.”

So where did this money come from?

Along with bond money, money from other street projects were transferred over, and the city was able to use half a million dollars from the Calcasieu Parish drainage and trust fund to help increase the amount of this project.

But to add additional north and south lanes to the intersection means the price had to double.

“To do that per the existing code they had to extend it another 500 feet, basically double the size and length of the project, and that led to doubling in the price,” said Mike Huber, Lake Charles director of planning. 

But with the approval of this increase in money, residents can expect to see improvements not only to the road, but to traffic signals, sidewalks and most importantly drainage. 

Construction on the intersection is expected to begin in the fall, and should be completed by the summer of 2018. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Seniors needed for new mentoring program at Simon Youth Academy

    Seniors needed for new mentoring program at Simon Youth Academy

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-07-06 03:56:01 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Calling all retirees wanting to make a difference in the Lake area - a new mentoring program is being developed at the Simon Youth Academy, where you can help students reach their full potential.  For the more than 100 high school students attending Simon Youth Academy, support is what's needed most. "Parenting, pregnancy, anxiety, some other mental health condition, or they just can't handle the rigors of a school campus," Betty Washington, Director of Spec...

    More >>

    Calling all retirees wanting to make a difference in the Lake area - a new mentoring program is being developed at the Simon Youth Academy, where you can help students reach their full potential.  For the more than 100 high school students attending Simon Youth Academy, support is what's needed most. "Parenting, pregnancy, anxiety, some other mental health condition, or they just can't handle the rigors of a school campus," Betty Washington, Director of Spec...

    More >>

  • Lake and McNeese intersection project costs nearly doubling

    Lake and McNeese intersection project costs nearly doubling

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-07-06 03:51:53 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The intersection of Lake Street and McNeese Street can see it’s fair share of traffic. Out of the five lanes, only two of the lanes keep traffic traveling north and south bound. But the city is working to fix this problem with a new project that was originally going to cost only $1,650,000.  “I just would like to know how we’re going to go from a little over one and a half million to over three million," said city councilwoman, Luvertha Aug...

    More >>

    The intersection of Lake Street and McNeese Street can see it’s fair share of traffic. Out of the five lanes, only two of the lanes keep traffic traveling north and south bound. But the city is working to fix this problem with a new project that was originally going to cost only $1,650,000.  “I just would like to know how we’re going to go from a little over one and a half million to over three million," said city councilwoman, Luvertha Aug...

    More >>

  • Village of Elizabeth Water System announces boil advisory to begin July 7

    Village of Elizabeth Water System announces boil advisory to begin July 7

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:12 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:12:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Village of Elizabeth Water System has issued a boil advisory for its customers until Friday, July 7.

    More >>

    The Village of Elizabeth Water System has issued a boil advisory for its customers until Friday, July 7.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly