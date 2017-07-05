Lake and McNeese intersection project costs nearly doubling

The intersection of Lake Street and McNeese Street can see its fair share of traffic. Out of the five lanes, only two keep traffic traveling north and southbound.

But the city is working to fix this problem with a new project that was originally going to cost only $1,650,000.

“I just would like to know how we’re going to go from a little over one-and-a-half million to over three million," said Luvertha August, city councilwoman.

That’s right - the project has nearly doubled, and will now cost $3,200,000, but some city council members like Mary Morris were wondering where exactly that money is coming from.

“You’re able to find the money," said Morris. "When we’re looking for other monies, it seems as though we can find it.”

So where did this money come from?

Along with bond money, money from other street projects were transferred over, and the city was able to use half a million dollars from the Calcasieu Parish drainage and trust fund to help increase the amount of this project.

But to add additional north and south lanes to the intersection means the price had to double.

“To do that per the existing code they had to extend it another 500 feet, basically double the size and length of the project, and that led to doubling in the price,” said Mike Huber, Lake Charles director of planning.

But with the approval of this increase in money, residents can expect to see improvements not only to the road, but to traffic signals, sidewalks and most importantly drainage.

Construction on the intersection is expected to begin in the fall, and should be completed by the summer of 2018.

