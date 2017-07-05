Rash of burglaries targeting mobile home community

Recently, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said there has been a rash of residential burglaries at Gulf Stream Manor in Lake Charles. Since May, there are eight cases they're investigating.

On Wednesday, June 28, Gulf Stream Manor resident Becky Burrows was a victim.

"I couldn't believe it," she said. "I cried, I really cried."

Her home was burglarized and thieves got away with TVs, a camera, a laptop and other items. Her desktop computer was left behind, but not without a cracked screen.

"They're material things," Burrows said. "But, I work hard for what I get and nothing was given to me."

Burrows said the thieves were mischievous and left refrigerated food out to spoil.

"They tore everything up," she said. "Just ransacking the house is what they did."

The burglars also mistreated her pets by pouring laundry detergent all over her birds.

"I cried because (my bird's) feathers used to be so out and pretty and fluffy," she said. "She was drenched in it."

Burrows said the burglars returned the following night but took off before deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office could arrive; Cmdr. James McGee said they're tackling the issue.

"Right now, we don't have any suspects," he said. "I don't want to say everything that we're doing, because I know the bad guys are maybe watching too, but we're doing a lot and we are confident we are going to solve those and we're also confident that we're going to prevent and stop this rash."

McGee said residents should remain vigilant of their surroundings and secure their property.

As for Burrows, she hopes that by sharing her story it'll prevent it from happening to her neighbors.

"I don't feel safe like I used to," she said. "They invaded my privacy. They came into my house and they took that comfort away from me and I don't want them to do that to other people because it's not a nice feeling."

Management at Gulf Stream Manor said they're aware of the issue and are in the process of increasing security measures for the safety of their residents.

If you have any information or see something suspicious you're asked to call the detective's unit at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-491-3730.

